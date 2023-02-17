Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 12% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $353.15 million and approximately $71.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00079242 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010010 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029609 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003710 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,034,215,602 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
