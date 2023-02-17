Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $338.95 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $338.95 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00079251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057329 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009855 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025893 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003791 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,033,426,898 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
