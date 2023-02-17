The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) EVP Sells $216,534.53 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 673,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $142.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 633,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

