The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,363,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,732,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,517,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 231,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

