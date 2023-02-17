The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
Marcus Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 474,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,590. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $496.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Insider Transactions at Marcus
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marcus
Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus (MCS)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.