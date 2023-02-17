The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 474,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,590. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $496.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

