The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,800. The company has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

