The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
HVT stock remained flat at GBX 290 ($3.52) during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 852.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.42. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 328.50 ($3.99).
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
