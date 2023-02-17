The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $120.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after buying an additional 516,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.