The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday.

ALV traded up €1.20 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €221.05 ($237.69). 874,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.31. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

