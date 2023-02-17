The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

