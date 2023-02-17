The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.88

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.88 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.33 ($0.71). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 119,081 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £23.49 million and a P/E ratio of 400.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

