The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,750 ($57.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,604.40 ($55.89).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,120 ($50.01) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) and a one year high of GBX 4,505 ($54.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,082.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,805.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,015.33.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total value of £614,900 ($746,419.03). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($746,419.03). Also, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

