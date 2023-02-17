The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares Sells 4,770,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

