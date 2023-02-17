The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 6,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 93,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Andersons by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Further Reading

