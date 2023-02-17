Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY opened at $17.09 on Monday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

