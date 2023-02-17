Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.31. 927,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,929. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

