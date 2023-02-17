Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

