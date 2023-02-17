Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

TRNO stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

