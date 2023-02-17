TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $276.80 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00079440 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058052 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00030205 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010023 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003745 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000244 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,070,338 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,334,009 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
