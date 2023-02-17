Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

