Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.81 ($3.02) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.40. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

