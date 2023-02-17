Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.58) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.81 ($3.02) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.40. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28.

About Telefónica Deutschland

(Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.