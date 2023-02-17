Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.99

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 711463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
