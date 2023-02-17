TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,266 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of TE Connectivity worth $133,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $31,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TEL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. 536,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $145.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

