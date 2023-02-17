TD Securities Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,054,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

