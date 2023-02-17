TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

