Target (NYSE:TGT) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $174.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.