Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 112,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 286,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLOFF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Talon Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon Metals (TLOFF)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.