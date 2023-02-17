Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 112,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 286,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLOFF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Talon Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

