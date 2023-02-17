Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Up 5.1%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Taiheiyo Cement Stock Up 5.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.
