Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $153.67 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00543948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00174943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

