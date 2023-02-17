Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYYYF. Berenberg Bank raised Synthomer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.