Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $353.16. 459,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,747. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.95.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.