Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.775-5.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $353.85. The company had a trading volume of 249,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.95. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

