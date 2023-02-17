Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $359.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.55 and a 200-day moving average of $330.95. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

