Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 594,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,368,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

About Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.