SVB Leerink Weighs in on Illumina, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $209.36. 118,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

