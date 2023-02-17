Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.44% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $56,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

