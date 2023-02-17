Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 262,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

