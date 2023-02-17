Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.
Sunoco Stock Down 0.3 %
Sunoco stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 262,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
