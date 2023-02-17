SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.82

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 260696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $820.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

