Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.46

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.46 and last traded at C$23.44, with a volume of 2253709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

