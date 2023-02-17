StockNews.com Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $95.65.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

