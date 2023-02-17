StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GKOS stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

