StockNews.com Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Palatin Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %
PTN stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.96.
About Palatin Technologies
