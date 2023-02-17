StockNews.com Lowers Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

PTN stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

