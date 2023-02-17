StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

PTNR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

