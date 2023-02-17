StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Down 1.6 %
PTNR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
