StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.