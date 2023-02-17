StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

