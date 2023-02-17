StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

