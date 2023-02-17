Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Credo Technology Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the average volume of 997 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $10.20 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

