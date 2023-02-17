Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $21.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $20.50 on Monday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.