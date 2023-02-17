Stephens Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

