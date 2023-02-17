Stepan Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Stepan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

