Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $101.72 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00409972 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013515 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00091286 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00648559 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00542830 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00173435 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,180,005 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
